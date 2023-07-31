Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominated Contestants Week 7

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is all set to get conclude on August 13, 2023. Currently, the family week is taking place in the house. For those who missed watching last night's episode, Aashika Bhatia was eliminated from the show.

BB OTT 2 nominated contestants

According to reports, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev are all set to get nominated in tonight's episode.

Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev are the weakest contestants in the nominations this week.

Probably, one of these two will get evicted from the house. Keep watching Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates.

