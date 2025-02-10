Bengal: ED attaches property worth Rs 210.07cr of Concast Steel CMD

Kolkata, Feb 10 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 210.07 crore owned by Sanjay Kumar Sureka, the chairman & managing director of Concast Group, the owner of Concast Steel & Private Limited.

The entity had been under the scanner of the ED officials for quite some time in connection with a major bank loan forgery case amounting to Rs 6,000 crore.

According to a statement issued by ED, the attachment of the property had been made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

In December last year, the ED official escorted by the Central Armed Forces Personnel (CAPF) conducted a marathon raid and search operation at the residence of Surekha at Ballygunge in South Kolkata in connection with the bank loan forgery case.

Following that raid and search operations, cash worth Rs two crore, jewellery worth Rs 4.5 crore and two luxurious vehicles were seized by the ED officials then from his residence. Surekha was also arrested by the ED sleuths then.

The main charge against Surekha was that after claiming loans worth Rs 6,000 crore from a consortium of commercial banks through multiple accounts, he defaulted when the time for repayment came.

Charges were also there that bank accounts registered in the names of the employees and business associates of the said corporate entity were also utilised in securing the loans.

In addition, Surekha was also unable to furnish the details of the cash recovered from his residence as well as the sources of funds for purchasing the costly jewellery and the foreign-made luxury cars.

In January this year, ED officials conducted raids and search operations at two other locations in and around Kolkata, one being the residence of a local businessman Deepak Jain.

The ED officials tracked the money trail in the entire alleged scam, which gave them a clear idea of how the forgery took place.

