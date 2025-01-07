Bengal CPI(M) district committees cite lack of Hindi speakers to connect with masses

Kolkata, Jan 7 (IANS) Lack of adequate Hindi speakers has become a major headache for CPI(M) to reach out to the masses in those pockets where the Hindi-speaking population constitute a substantial percentage of voters there.

This has been revealed in various reports of the party after surveys.

The Hindi-speaking voters are high in Kolkata areas like Burrabazar, Posta and Jorashanko. They are in substantial numbers in Barrackpore and Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district, and Asansol in West Burdwan district.

Ahead of the crucial central committee meeting of the party in April, different organisational reports highlighted the minus points at the district level. This drawback has been identified as a major reason for the failure of the party comrades to connect with the masses even on crucial issues, like the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata in August this year.

Party insiders admitted that although there were a series of protest demonstrations throughout the state on rape and murder case, the party comrades were hardly able to interact with the people giving the protest movement a more organised and sustained shape at the local levels.

Party insiders further said that in the district-level organisational reports, it has also been pointed out that there is growing complacency among the party comrades to sustain a movement on any issue.

Sources in the party said that since several area committees have virtually become inactive at the grassroots level, the party comrades are often getting discouraged from carrying forward the movement on any burning issue on a sustained basis.

Now it is to be seen how the central leadership of the party reacts to such observations from insiders at the crucial two-day central committee meeting of the party scheduled at New Town from January 17 to January 19.

On January 17, a research centre after the name of nonagenarian Indian Marxist and former West Bengal Chief Minister Late Jyoti Basu will also be inaugurated. On the following day, the central committee meeting may come out with a political resolution for the forthcoming party Congress which might be adopted.

The party Congress is scheduled in April at Madurai in Tamil Nadu. And before that in February, the state conference of the party in West Bengal will be organised in any one of the adjacent districts of Kolkata.

