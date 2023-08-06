Bengal CPI(M) apprises central leadership over Sitaram Yechuri sharing stage with Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) West Bengal CPI(M) state leadership on Sunday apprised the central committee about simmering internal discontent in the party after CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri shared stage with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the recent opposition alliance meeting in Bengaluru.

CPI (M) sources said that the representatives from West Bengal apprised the central committee especially in the backdrop of the violence and bloodbath unleashed by allegedly TMC activists in the recently concluded panchayat polls.

Sources said that the central representatives have made it clear that the explanations of the party leadership will not affect the party’s stand of treating BJP and TMC in the same manner.

The central leadership has also been apprised on how BJP’s state leadership especially the Leader of Opposition are trying to take advantage of the situation by giving a call to CPI(M) workers to either join BJP or form a separate forum against TMC after quitting the party.

“Party workers have contended that if the presence at the grand alliance dais was necessary the General Secretary could have deputed any of his fellow politburo members. Not only party members but diehard party supporters are also upset.

“These supporters still dream of CPI (M) coming back to power in the state to combat the onslaughts of the ruling party. We cannot ignore this sentiment,” a state committee member said.

However, there are also members who support Sitaram Yechuri sharing the stage with Bengal Chief Minister.

“State leadership in Kerala can also express the same displeasure over sharing dais with Congress since CPI(M) and Congress are principal opponents in the coastal state. In West Bengal, at least we are having an understanding with Congress. I understand that the issue is tricky but all should understand that the national and state perspectives are different,” a central committee member said.

