In Bengal, BJP’s fight is also against those who echo Pak’s narrative: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, while addressing the floor of the assembly on the second day of the monsoon session of the house on Tuesday, said that in West Bengal BJP’s struggle is also against those who echo Pakistan’s narratives staying here.

A special motion was moved on the floor of the assembly on Tuesday for discussion "to condemn the killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22" and to "commend the coordinated efforts of the different wings of the Indian Armed Forces" as a retaliatory action.

Participating in the discussion, the leader of the opposition raised the question of why the term “Operation Sindoor” was omitted in the draft of the motion which was meant to commend the role of the Indian Armed Forces..

“Our fight in West Bengal is also against those who stay here and echo Pakistan’s narratives. Our fight is those who stay here and sympathise with the Bangladesh-based fundamentalist group, Ansarullah Bangla Team. Why are you against inclusion of the term ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the draft of the motion?” the leader of the opposition questioned.

The Speaker of the House Biman Bandopadhyay said that the main aim of the motion was "to condemn the killing of 26 tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22" and to "commend the coordinated efforts of the different wings of the Indian Armed Forces" as a retaliatory action.

“So the inclusion of any name or term was not relevant here,” the Speaker explained.

Speaking on the occasion, the leader of the opposition also referred to four instances where four Trinamool Congress legislators had made derogatory comments about “Operation Sindoor”. However, the Speaker expunged those words claiming that anything said outside cannot be included in the proceedings of the house. The BJP legislator protested against the move by the Speaker.

Earlier while participating in the discussion on the motion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accused the BJP of politicizing the success of the Indian Armed forces in Operation Sindoor.

