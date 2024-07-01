Bengal Assembly premises set to be stormy over dharnas by BJP, Trinamool

Kolkata, July 1 (IANS) The West Bengal Assembly premises is all set to witness stormy moments over demonstrations by the legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP over various issues.

On one hand, the two newly elected Trinamool Congress legislators namely Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar and Reyat Houssen Sarkar from Bhagawangola have decided to continue with their sit-in demonstration insisting that Governor C.V. Ananda Bose come to the Assembly premises and administer their swearing-in ceremony.

The duo is likely to be joined by other Trinamool Congress legislators, including some ministers on Monday afternoon.

On the other hand, the BJP legislators are also scheduled to stage a similar sit-in demonstration within the Assembly premises to protest against the assault of a woman BJP activist on June 25 by a group of women Trinamool Congress activists.

BJP insiders said that the issue of beating up a woman by a local Trinamool Congress leader in public at a Kangaroo court at Chopra in North Dinajpur, a video of which went viral on Sunday, will also be included as an issue in the sit-in demonstration.

While the demonstration by Trinamool Congress will be under the statue of Ambedkar within the Assembly premises, the one by BJP will be at the north gate of the premises.

The two demonstrations will be amid the aggravating tension between Raj Bhavan and the State Secretariat on multiple issues, including the oath ceremony of two newly elected MLAs.

The tension is brewing further as a communique was forwarded on Sunday night from the office of the Governor to the Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions seeking the removal of two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers -- Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and Deputy Commissioner (central division) of Kolkata Police Indira Mukherjee.

DOPT is the cadre control authority of the central service officers. Although Raj Bhavan insiders are tight-lipped on the grounds under which this removal had been sought, the move is an extension of the recent tussle between the Raj Bhavan and state secretariat with the Governor demanding immediate withdrawal of Kolkata Police personnel posted at Raj Bhavan and the city police authorities refraining from doing so.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.