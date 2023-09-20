Bengal: Alarming rise in dengue cases; over 26K people affected

Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) The dengue situation in West Bengal is taking an alarming shape with the total number of affected people in the state crossing the 26,000 mark, an official said on Wednesday.

The total number of affected people has been reported at 26,600, according to sources from the state health department.

They said that the alarming part is the sudden increase in the number within a gap of just 10 days.

"As on September 10, the total number of affected people in the current season so far has been reported at 15,272 and within just 10 days the figure has risen to over 26,600," said a state health department official.

The situation is also alarming at the state capital of Kolkata, where the figure has already crossed 2,700.

The health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has cancelled the leaves of all the staff in that department for the next two months.

They will also not be entitled to leave during the forthcoming festive seasons of Dugra Puja and Diwali, deputy mayor of KMC and Member-Mayor-in-Council (health) Atin Ghosh, said.

Among the districts, North 24 Parganas is the worst affected one, followed by Nadia.

