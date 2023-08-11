Bench directs placing of Nuh demolition case before HC Chief Justice

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (IANS) A division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the placing of the Nuh demolition case before its Chief Justice.

The bench of Justices Arun Palli and Jagmohan Bansal observed that the matter should have been listed before the first division bench as per rules.

The division bench headed by the Chief Justice has not been holding the court for the past few days.

Additional Advocate-General Deepak Sabherwal told the bench that it was not a case of ethnic cleansing and proper procedure as prescribed under the law had been followed.

He also sought additional time for filing a detailed reply.

The High Court on Monday restrained the Haryana government from the ongoing demolition drive in Nuh district that witnessed communal violence on July 31, leaving six people dead.

The bench, headed by Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, had taken suo moto cognisance of the matter and asked the state to not carry out any further demolition exercise until further orders.

