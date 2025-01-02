Below standard conditions in shelter homes need urgent redressal: NHRC writes to Delhi Chief Secy

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday brought the spotlight on the plight of shelter homes in the capital and the below standard conditions there, demanding that the city administration takes swift measures to address the same.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary, NHRC member Priyanka Kanoongo highlighted the sub-human conditions existing in these shelter homes, as a NHRC team found out in its recent inspections and asked the administration to ensure that people living here get the right to live with basic dignity.

He drew the attention of Chief Secretary towards poor sanitation, poor hygiene, lack of basic amenities and overcrowded shelters with inadequate number of bathrooms and toilets. In the three-page letter, he shared the alarming situation in city’s three shelter homes namely Roshanara road (Sabzi Mandi) operated by Jyoti Sewa Sansathan, shelter home I at Urdu Park and shelter Home II (near Jama Masjid), both operated by Sofia society.

“The conditions at these shelters are deeply concerning and require urgent intervention,” he said.

“The shelter home at Roshanara road has just 3 bathrooms and 4 toilets, for 40 inmates. The Shelter Home at Urdu Park has only three functional washrooms, which contributed to unhygienic conditions. There is lack of blankets for the inmates. It has been infested with rats, raising concerns about safety and hygiene, particularly for women and children,” he wrote in the letter.

“In shelter Home II at Jama Masjid, the shelter home facility has 3 bathrooms and 8 operational toilets to accommodate 250 inmates,” he said.

“The conditions in these shelter homes far below acceptable standards and are causing significant distress to the inmates, who are among the most vulnerable members of society,” he pointed out.

NHRC member Priyanka Kanoongo has also sought an Action Taken Report on the same, within seven days.

A day ago, the NHRC also wrote to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) CEO, raising alarm bells over alleged encroachment in the Urdu Park near Jama Masjid area and demanded that the body cracks whip against the defaulters and violators.

