Being a parent ‘means everything’ to Angelina Jolie

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (IANS) For Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, parenthood is "everything". The actress, who plays opera star Maria Callas in the biopic 'Maria', revealed that she would never succumb to loneliness as the soprano did because of her children.

Angelina, who has Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, with her former husband Brad Pitt told ‘The Sunday Times’ newspaper, "I don't feel that because I have family”.

She shared, “Maria didn't have a family, so her work was everything. My work is not everything. Being a parent is everything”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress revealed that she is "grateful this film gave me a time to stop and learn and listen and appreciate" the importance of family amid her ongoing legal battle with Brad Pitt as they dispute ownership of their vineyard in France.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Callas was branded a diva during her opera career but Angelina wants to change the definition of the term as she could identify with her character's "commitment to her work".

The 'Salt' actress said, "I'm a hard worker. And a deeply feeling person. Maria is vulnerable because she feels and isn't sometimes able to protect herself from the loneliness or emotional pain. Because it's part of her life and work to be extremely human and live that way. You live through your communication with the audience. For Maria and for me that has always been extremely important”.

The actress believes that she has received more rewarding parts as she has grown older but thinks actors are luckier than singers and dancers when it comes to ageing because the "body doesn't change".

She said: "I've got better work as I've got older. "I don't think about in terms of roles offered but in terms of life experience you contribute”.

