'Begani shadi mein, Abdullah deewana': Rawat slams U'khand UCC move (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The government of Uttarakhand, led by Pushkar Singh Dhami, is taking an initiative towards the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code. This move has garnered praise from various sections. However, former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat believes that the state government's stance on the UCC is akin to "Begani shadi mein, Abdullah deewana".

In an interview with IANS, Harish Rawat expressed his opinions on various issues.

IANS: Uttarakhand has formed a committee and prepared a proposal regarding the Uniform Civil Code. The committee has consulted various groups, religions, and factions for its report. The committee has received over 2 million suggestions. What is your take on the state government's move on the UCC?

Harish Rawat: The Constitution clearly states that subjects under the Concurrent List fall under the jurisdiction of central acts. This is a central matter. The exercises undertaken by the state government regarding central laws hold no significance. Whatever steps the state government takes will be futile. Thus, the Uttarakhand state government's attempt or action on the Uniform Civil Code is in vain. That's why I said 'Begani shadi mein, Abdullah deewana'.

IANS: There is also talk of introducing a Uniform Civil Code at the national level. How do you view this preparation?

Harish Rawat: When it comes to exercises at the national level, the BJP has seen that emotional issues like this divide society and have a significant negative impact. The Uniform Civil Code has raised concerns among various groups, from the north-east to the tribal communities and even the Sikh community. Women raise concern regarding the impact of UCC on their rights. You cannot impose anything on a diverse country like India on the pretext of uniformity.

IANS: What kind of negative impacts are you referring to?

Harish Rawat: Division of the society in Manipur for the sake of gaining votes has led the state to the current situation. By igniting Manipur, you have ignited the soul of India itself. They should tread carefully on this matter.

IANS: You have been the Chief Minister of a mountainous state and also the party's president there. You have remained connected to the mountains. Manipur is also a mountainous state where people of various castes, including Sikhs, live. What do you think can bring peace in Manipur?

Harish Rawat: The entire country stands with the people of Manipur. Brothers and sisters of Manipur should bring peace and tolerance, that is when situations will improve. Due to the BJP's negligence, this situation has arisen in Manipur, the country will punish them.

IANS: Uttarakhand has witnessed several disasters in various places recently. Do you think the government has been successful in providing relief?

Harish Rawat: In the disaster-affected areas of Uttarakhand, the government has not yet provided relief. In the name of relief, no new funds have been given so far.

IANS: After the crisis in Joshimath, relief efforts have been made.

Harish Rawat: The situation in Joshimath has deteriorated. Nothing was done after the disaster in Joshimath.

IANS: What did you do after the disaster?

Harish: We did such beautiful reconstruction work inside Kedarnath, where people go and meditate in the cave. All the works were done by us and compared to that, not even a single stone has been laid in Joshimath.

