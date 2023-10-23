Bedi was 'Sardar of Spin,' says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday condoled the demise of former captain of Indian cricket team and ace spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away at New Delhi.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister described the death of the legendary spinner as a colossal loss for the cricket lovers.

He said Bedi better known as ‘Sardar of Spin’ along with other spinners formed the most lethal spin quartet in the history of Indian cricket.

Mann said the death of Bedi marks the end of the golden era of Indian spinners in the world of cricket. The Chief Minister said the renowned spinner will always be remembered for his immense contribution to Indian cricket in the annals of sports history.

He said the death of Bedi has created a huge void in the field of cricket, which will not be filled in the near future.

Expressing his sympathies with the bereaved family, relatives, friends and millions of cricket lovers in this hour of grief, Mann prayed to the almighty to give courage to the family members to bear this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.