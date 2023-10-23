BJP will lose assembly elections in five states, claims Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) While leaders of both -- BJP and INDIA bloc -- are claiming victory in assembly elections scheduled in five states, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that BJP will lose badly in these polls.

"BJP is going to lose assembly polls in five states badly. No one is liking BJP these days in the country. Every one knew the results in advance about what is going to happen in these states. BJP leaders become jittery and desperate," Tejashwi Yadav said while interacting with media persons at Patna airport before taking flight to Delhi. He will further fly to Osaka in Japan for a tourism summit.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a tourism minister of Bihar, will represent the state in Osaka. Besides him, a number of tourism ministers of different states of the country are also going there for the summit which is scheduled on October 26.

Reacting to the statement of Tejashwi Yadav, former chief minister and the patron of Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular, Jitan Ram Manjhi, said: "Wrestlers used to claim to defeat their opponents before every event but lose the contest as their opponents are more stronger then them. Same is happening with the leaders of INDIA bloc as well."

"They become united to defeat BJP but what is the position now. They are falling like a pack of cards," Manjhi said while indicating the conflict between Congress party and Samajwadi party over seat sharing in MP assembly polls.

"Tejashwi Yadav is making statement to enhance enthusiasm of his supporters. He knows that there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country," Manjhi said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.