Beautiful experience: Devotees praise seamless arrangements at Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) As the holy city of Prayagraj prepares for the final stages of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the air is filled with devotion and excitement.

Despite the massive influx of devotees, the spirit of faith, enthusiasm, and devotion continues to rise, with people flocking to the sacred banks of the Ganga to take part in the divine ritual.

One devotee shared their positive experience, saying, “I heard a lot about the traffic issues and crowd management, but I didn’t face any such problems. It took me no time at all to get here, and the management is so well-organised. Everything is under control. It’s truly a beautiful experience.”

Another devotee, reflecting on the overall arrangements, said, “The arrangements here are excellent. The digital setup is impressive, and the Uttar Pradesh government has maintained impeccable order throughout the event. It’s all been so smooth and hassle-free, which has made the experience even more special.”

With millions of devotees expected to visit during this sacred festival, the state government has put in place advanced measures to ensure smooth crowd control and traffic management.

Devotees can easily navigate the holy city through digital innovations, making their journey more convenient and safe. Over 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the first 36 days of the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh.

Several people have praised the arrangements made by the government for the smooth conduct of the festival, expressing their satisfaction with the facilities provided. One devotee remarked, "This is grand, a world-class Kumbh, such an event has never happened before, nor will it ever happen again. The arrangements are excellent."

Another devotee echoed similar sentiments, stating, "People are coming and taking holy dips here at the Maha Kumbh very smoothly. The management is very well-organised. Even with crores of people gathered, everything is managed well and facilitated."

A devotee from Bihar, who had travelled to the event, shared his appreciation, saying, "I came from Bihar, took a dip, and now I am heading back home. Everything was so well-arranged and controlled. We faced no issues, and I would like to thank the Yogi government."

As Maha Kumbh 2025 continues, the faith and enthusiasm of those visiting the sacred Sangam (confluence) of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers remain undeterred, and the careful planning of the event by the authorities has turned this year’s Maha Kumbh into a remarkable and unforgettable spiritual journey for all.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.