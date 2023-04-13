'Be Inspired' on April 15

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) After an on-ground event at Dubai Expo 2020 in February 2022, 'Be Inspired' will have a day-long 'Festival of Ideas' on April 15 at India International Centre, New Delhi, to be continued annually.

Encompassing a slew of genres and a commitment to both technology and nature, the conversations will span healthcare, A.I., environment, space travel, education etc. and a vision to take viewers on a path into the future.

The inaugural address will be delivered by Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, followed by addresses by Shyam Saran, President, India International Centre and former diplomat, and Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts.

Commenting on this important initiative for which the knowledge partner has been the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Ajay Kumar Sood, said, "Our scientific fraternity and young innovators have been striving to make a social and industrial impact. Teamwork Arts has carefully crafted and chosen iconic scientists and technologists to showcase innovations and research deliverables on emerging thematic areas with the support of my office through these series."

Sanjoy K. Roy said, "The future of our world needs to be propelled by innovation that pivots towards sustainability and equitable access. 'Be Inspired' has been igniting young minds through a wide range of conversations with domain experts and innovators ever since the lockdown of 2021 and this is the first time we are bringing the dynamism of those dialogues on ground in the national capital and we are very excited to host thought leaders across cutting-edge science and technology."

Discussing paradigm changes we can look forward to in healthcare, Ajay Kumar Sood; former CEO, National Health Authority, R.S. Sharma; and Executive Vice-President -- Global Operations, Indegene, Anand Kiran, will be in conversation with Sanjoy K. Roy.

The speakers will explore if big pharma, innovative diagnostic tools, technology platforms, AI-enabled surgery, and patient-centric treatment can lead to the paradigm shift the world needs.

Sanitation, education and medicines that include vaccines and antibiotics, have increased human life and reduced early and mid-life mortality. Research needs to now focus on mental health as we age, and deal with Alzheimer's, dementia etc. How can we track the maze of the mind as our bodies age?

To throw light on the topic will be eminent psychiatrist, Sanjay Chugh; Global Ambassador for Ageing, HelpAge International, Chair of CARE India, Mathew Cherian; Senior Consultant, Psychiatry, Apollo Hospitals, Achal Bhagat. The session will be moderated by Founder-Director, Ashoka Centre for Well-being, Arvinder J. Singh.

At a conversation around India's upcoming first crewed orbital spacecraft mission, Gaganyaan, Distinguished Scientist and Director, Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO, Umamaheswaran R. will speak on how this mission will navigate the myriad challenges of outer space. He will be in conversation with journalist Vishnu Som.

Some diseases still lack effective vaccines and there are large swathes of regions without proper vaccination infrastructure. DAE-Homi Bhabha Chair Professor at the National Centre for Biological Sciences of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and Former Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, K. VijayRaghavan, and Former Secretary of Health, Government of India, C.K. Mishra will explore how new research addresses these challenges. They will be in conversation with biochemist and writer Pranay Lal.

India's EdTech landscape involves diverse stakeholders. EdTech Tulna, an evidence-driven evaluation index developed by IITB researchers and supported by Central Square Foundation, evaluates products based on Content Quality, Pedagogical Alignment, and Technology and Design. Can EdTech evaluation really transform the learning and teaching experience? To discuss this, there will be Vice-President of Samagra, Aditya Chopra, and Director, India office of the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Samar Bajaj, in conversation with Gouri Gupta from Central Square Foundation.

Advances in artificial intelligence, and the transformation wrought by ChatGPT and machine learning are dramatically changing our lives already. To explore the final frontier where machines take over our minds completely will be National Technology Officer, Microsoft India, Rohini Srivathsa and technology entrepreneur and author of 'The Great Tech Game', Anirudh Suri, in conversation with Trisha Ray, Deputy Director -- Centre for Security, Strategy and Technology, Observer Research Foundation.

Registration for the festival is open to all and free of cost.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.