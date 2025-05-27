BCCI to honour Operation Sindoor heroes at IPL final; Service chiefs invited

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, scheduled to be held on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, will be dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces as a tribute to Operation Sindoor — a recent military operation carried out in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council have decided to use the platform of the tournament's finale to honour the armed forces and pay homage to the victims of the tragic incident.

“We have invited all three service chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces to attend the IPL final on June 3 in Ahmedabad. The theme is to honour our heroes of Operation Sindoor,” said IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, confirming the development to IANS.

The BCCI has officially extended invitations to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Air Staff for the high-profile finale.

The IPL 2025 season was temporarily suspended for a week earlier this month in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam attack. Military action across the Line of Control and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir prompted a brief halt to cricketing action.

Once both nations announced a ceasefire agreement, the tournament resumed with a revised schedule. As a result, the final, initially planned for May 26, was pushed to June 3, and the remaining matches are now being played across six designated venues.

In the resumed leg of the season, the BCCI has consistently made efforts to show solidarity with the armed forces. At every match since the restart, the national anthem has been played before the first ball, and ‘Thank You, Armed Forces’ messages have been prominently displayed on the giant screens inside stadiums.

The Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians have qualified for the playoffs.

