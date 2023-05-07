Barricades, paramilitary at all Delhi entry points ahead of farmers' solidarity show for wrestlers (Ld)

According to information, the Delhi Police have stationed around 300 police personnel and paramilitary jawans at the Singhu border.

In Outer Delhi, the police have deployed 200 police personnel and security has been tightened at the Tikri border which connects with Bahadurgarh (Haryana).

They are also keeping an eye on all the vehicles at Faridabad-Delhi border and Ghaziabad-Delhi border.

The Delhi Police will not allow any tractor and trolley to enter the national capital from any border.

At Singhu border, the police have also stationed sand-laden dumpers to deal with any untoward incident.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu Border, and the police have made several rows of barricades.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are expected to join the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar.

"Precautionary measures have been taken by the police to deal with any untoward situation. We want to maintain the law and order situation," the police said.

A source said that it has been done to take any prompt action.

In case, if the border has to be closed suddenly, the dumpers can be placed in front and the road will be blocked.

"Since a large number of tractors and other vehicles are expected to arrive, it will be a challenge for the police to stop them, and so all these preparations are being made," the source said.

Though the police have placed barricades, the traffic is smooth at the Singhu border. The police are keeping an eye on everyone entering Delhi.

Singhu border is on National Highway 44, which connects Delhi with Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, and hence if farmers reach here by tractors, it can lead to a massive traffic and law and order situation.

Farmers, under the aegis of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, have announced support to the protesting wrestlers and echoed their demand for the immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by women athletes, including a minor. The WFI chief has refuted the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.