Barq denies inflammatory speech allegations; vows full cooperation with probe into Sambhal violence

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, Zia ur Rehman Barq, has strongly denied the allegations that he delivered an inflammatory speech which led to violence at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the mosque last year in November.

Speaking on the notice issued to him, Barq clarified his position, asserting that the charges against him were completely baseless.

"You all already know very well, but I will still clarify. The incident that took place in Sambhal included my name under the charge of delivering an inflammatory speech, which is completely wrong. It is under this allegation that I have been issued a notice," Barq said.

"Regarding the notice that has been given to me, I have said this before as well, I am a citizen of this country, I am a Member of Parliament, I trust the law and order of the nation, I respect the Constitution, and I have full faith in the judiciary.

"I will cooperate fully in the investigation. I have been called on April 8, and I will appear then. I will cooperate fully with the probe and provide all the help that is required to the authorities," he added.

Referring to the initial complaint where his name was allegedly mentioned incorrectly, Barq said, "When the case was first filed and my name was wrongfully included, we met with the Speaker of the House, under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, to address the injustice we faced.

"We asserted that we should get justice. Now that I have been issued a notice, we will consult, and if necessary, we will take further action. But I will fully cooperate with the investigation, as per the directions of the High Court."

On March 25, the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team served Barq a notice at his Delhi residence for his alleged involvement in the violence that broke out at Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid during a court-ordered survey of the mosque on November 24, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.