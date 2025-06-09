‘Barbaad’ from ‘Saiyaara’ is about the duality of love

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) The poster of the second song from the upcoming movie ‘Saiyaara’, titled ‘Barbaad’ was unveiled on Monday.

The poster shows the lead pair of the film, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in a romantic pose, and in a trance-like state of mind immersed in lights of contrasting temperatures. The song is set to be released on Tuesday.

The film introduces Ahaan Panday as a hero to the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’) as the female lead.

The title of the film itself has also piqued the interest of the audience. It means a wandering celestial body, but in poetry it's often used to describe something (or someone) dazzling, ethereal, or otherworldly, a wandering star, always shining, always guiding, but always out of reach.

‘Saiyaara’ brings together YRF and Mohit Suri, both are known for creating timeless love stories.

Earlier, Mohit Suri had shared that during the recording of the songs from the film, he was told to ‘get out’ by music composer Tanishk Bagchi.

The director spoke with IANS, and shared what all went behind recording the debutant singers from Kashmir, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami.

The director recollected that Tanishk used to look at him when they all were sitting in the room, and he told the director, “Sir, you leave now”.

“So practically he told me to get out”, Mohit said as he burst into a fit of laughter. “Because what he realised is that these guys were trying to impress me but not give their heart out. So while he was a hard task master with them, you have to understand how much he was protecting them”.

‘Saiyaara’, produced by the YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani, is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.