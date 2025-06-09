Here’s how Kareena Kapoor wishes her ‘darling’ Sonam Kapoor on her 40th birthday

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor turned 40 on Monday, and warm wishes poured in from friends and colleagues across the industry.

Among them was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to social media to send a heartfelt message to her longtime friend. Sharing a lovely throwback picture of the two, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress called Sonam her “darling.” Taking to her Instagram stories, Bebo posted their stylish photo and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to darling Sona..more art more love more chips…big hug @sonamkapoor.” In the image, the duo can be seen posing together while looking straight at the camera, radiating elegance and warmth.

Known for their warm off-screen bond, Kareena and Sonam have shared a great equation ever since they starred together in “Veere Di Wedding.”

Sonam Kapoor marked her 40th birthday with an intimate yet star-studded celebration held in Mumbai. The glamorous evening saw several close friends and family members from the film industry gather to celebrate the milestone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shares a warm bond with Sonam and starred alongside her in ‘Veere Di Wedding,’ turned heads in a vibrant yellow dress as she arrived hand-in-hand with husband Saif Ali Khan. Also present at the bash were fellow co-star Swara Bhasker, dressed in a striking silver-grey jumpsuit with a matching jacket, and Karisma Kapoor, who opted for a chic floral blue ensemble.

Among other guests were Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and filmmaker Karan Johar, who made a stylish entry in a grey outfit. The Neerja actress, who has often been celebrated for her elegance and fashion-forward presence, looked radiant as she rang in her 40th surrounded by her closest circle.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor, who stepped into Bollywood with “Saawariya” in 2007, has since been part of notable films such as “Delhi-6”, “I Hate Luv Storys”, “Aisha,” “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," and “Neeja.” After welcoming her son Vayu in 2022, the actress took a brief hiatus from acting. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller “Blind.”

