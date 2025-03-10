BAPS volunteer Biren Patel’s selfless organ donation brings new life to 6 individuals

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) In an inspiring act of compassion and sacrifice, Biren Patel, a devoted volunteer of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, gave the ultimate gift — the gift of life — even in his final moments.

On February 27, Biren Patel suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to BAPS Shastriji Maharaj Hospital for urgent treatment. Following neurosurgery on March 5, his condition initially improved. However, on Saturday, his health suddenly deteriorated, and despite the tireless efforts of doctors, he was declared brain dead that afternoon.

Amidst their grief, Biren Patel's family — deeply rooted in BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha — made a courageous decision inspired by Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s profound life motto: "In the joy of others, lies our own."

With remarkable strength and selflessness, they chose to donate Biren Patel’s heart, liver, kidneys, and eyes, ultimately saving the lives of six individuals.

His eyes were donated to Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara, restoring sight and hope to two people. His heart, liver, and kidneys were swiftly transported to Ahmedabad through a green corridor, ensuring they reached patients in critical need without delay.

Biren Patel’s final act of generosity stands as a testament to his lifelong values of service and compassion. His dedication to BAPS’s humanitarian efforts and his ultimate sacrifice has not only saved lives but also inspired countless others to embrace the spirit of selfless giving.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha has long been committed to serving society through spiritual guidance and impactful social service.

The organisation runs six hospitals across India in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Botad and Dabhoi, providing critical healthcare to countless individuals. Additionally, it operates eight mobile medical dispensaries that deliver medical care to remote and underserved areas.

Through these initiatives, BAPS positively impacts the lives of millions each year, a testament to its unwavering commitment to selfless service and the betterment of society.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.