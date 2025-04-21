BAPS' PSM 100 case study recognised as IIM-A's best case study for 2024

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) In a remarkable development, the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav (PSM 100) has been recognised as the best case study of 2024 by the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad (IIMA).

The centenary celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj were organised at various BAPS temples and centres across the world, and they witnessed lakhs of Swaminarayan Sanstha members celebrating his invaluable contributions to society. Swami Maharaj’s lifelong efforts to better the society have remained an 'inspirational force' and 'guiding light' for volunteers across the world.

‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav: Design of a Mega Project’ was recently honoured along with the prestigious Philip Thomas Memorial Case Award as the best case study, registered at the IIMA case centre in 2024.

Notably, the case studies are one of the most impactful ways of learning at IIM Ahmedabad. Professors create case studies on a wide range of topics, which are then thoroughly reviewed by a selection committee at the end of each academic year.

The case study ‘Pramukh Swami Maharaj Centenary Festival: Design of a Mega Project’ was prepared by Professor Saral Mukherjee and Professor Chetan Soman. Rashid K Khadher was the research associate, and the research assistance was provided by Manan Gandhi.

The centennial celebrations of Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921-2016) were organised by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on a massive scale, with more than 12.1 million visitors.

This centenary festival also provided many important lessons from the point of view of project management.

The case looks at the event (PSM 100) from a viewpoint of project management and identifies lessons related to the design and execution of mega projects. The case highlights the role of technology in enabling the scale of operations and the way the various design elements complement each other.

It indicates that mega projects can be frugal without sacrificing quality and sustainability.

The case presents the spirit of experimentation and learning driving the knowledge management practices, which help BAPS in perfecting event management from one celebration to another.

