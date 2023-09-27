Bank employees to strike work for 13 days between Dec 4 – Jan 20

Chennai, Sep 27 (IANS) The largest workers’ union in the banking sector, the All India Bank Employees’ Association, has called for a series of strikes across the nation between December 4 and January 20, 2024 demanding staff recruitment.

“There is a deliberate attempt on the part of the Government and banks to reduce the number of employees in clerical and subordinate cadres in the banks and to increase the number of supervisory staff. The idea is very clear that they want less workers who are governed by the Industrial Disputes Act,” CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) said.

“Similarly we also find that there is a naked attempt to outsource the regular and permanent jobs in the banks on contractual basis with a view to avoid the payment of wages as per our bipartite settlement.

“Because of this, the recruitment of clerical staff in the banks has come down drastically year after year and there is a virtual ban on appointment of subordinate staff and cleaning staff.

“This has resulted in a large number of people being employed on a temporary and casual basis without proper remuneration,” he added.

The AIBEA has announced a strike in different nationalised and private banks from December 4-11 and from January 2-6 bankers in different states will strike work.

This will be followed by a two-day all-India bankers strike on January 19-20, 2024.

