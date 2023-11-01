Bank employees attacked, taken hostage by loan defaulter in UP village

Gonda, Nov 1 (IANS) A team of bank employees, who had gone to a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district to recover a loan, was allegedly attacked and taken hostage by the loan defaulter and his supporters, police said on Wednesday.

The bank employee was later rescued by the police and a case has been lodged under relevant sections at the local Colonelganj police station, officials said.

Five people have been detained in connection with the case.

The Bank Officers Association has warned of agitation if strict and effective action is not taken against the culprits.

Giving details of the incident, senior manager of the Prathama UP Gramin Bank, who is also the district president of the officers’ association, Sudhir Kumar Shukla, said that a team of officials of the Balpur branch of the bank had gone to Sonhara village to recover the NPA from Ghanshyam, the loanee of Kisan Credit Card (KCC), on Monday.

When asked to deposit the dues, Ghanshyam started abusing the bank officials and began an argument, Shukla said, adding that his family members and some supporters attacked the officials with sticks, bricks and stones, as a result of which, some bank officials were injured.

The attackers took all the officers present at the spot hostage, he said.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said five accused have been detained and are being interrogated. The medical examination of the injured was also being done, the SP said.

Meanwhile, Provincial General Secretary of Prathama UP Gramin Bank Officers Association, Anant Tiwari, has written a letter to the Chief Minister, senior police and bank officials and demanded strict action against the culprits and proper security to the bank officials.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.