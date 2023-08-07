Bangladesh delegation meets Nadda

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) A five member delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League met BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday.

The delegation which is on a four-day visit to India at the invitation of the BJP as part of ‘Know BJP’ initiative, during their meeting with Nadda discussed ways to enhance party-to-party interaction.

Among the delegation included Bangladesh Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak and Bangladesh Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Meanwhile, the BJP President in a tweet wrote, “Had an engaging discussion with the delegates from the Bangladesh Awami League in Delhi today as part of our ‘Know BJP’ initiative.”

“We discussed ways to enhance party-to-party interaction and shared with them our party’s functioning, vision, and contributions to India’s progress,” Nadda said.

In July, a five-member delegation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist-Centre), met Nadda as part of ‘Know BJP’ initiative.

