Bandh in parts of Telangana as 'Marwadi go back' campaign spreads

Hyderabad, Aug 22 (IANS) The "Marwadi go back" campaign launched recently by a section of traders and locals in Telangana gathered momentum with a shutdown observed in parts of the state on Friday on a call given by the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OUJAC), which was supported by various traders’ associations.

Traders downed their shutters in a few commercial areas in Hyderabad and in various towns, including Yadadri, Gajwel, Dubbaka, Narayanpet, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Jangaon, Amangal, and Nalgonda.

Educational institutions were also closed in some towns in response to the bandh call, which was supported by the Arya Vysya, Viswabrahmins, and Viswakarma associations.

The traders and locals took out rallies in various parts of the state. They raised slogans of ‘Marwadi go back’. They alleged that Marwadi businesses were "committing atrocities on locals and snatching away their livelihood".

Owners of kirana shops, mobile phone shops, and associations of traders participated in the protests.

Traders took out a rally in Mahbubabad. Police arrested 50 protestors for taking out a rally without permission amid tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

In Hyderabad, police took OUJAC Chairman K. Tirupathi Reddy and Telangana Kranti Dal President Sangamreddy Prithviraj into preventive custody in view of the bandh call.

OUJAC and Adivasi Students Union staged a protest at Habsiguda in Hyderabad. Wearing back badges, the protestors burnt tyres in front of the jewellery shops of Marwadis. Police arrested the protestors.

Tirupathi Reddy had appealed to people to participate in the bandh. He accused Marwadi businessmen of exploiting traders of Telangana through deceptive strategies.

He said Telangana state was achieved after fighting the atrocities of rulers from Andhra in the united Andhra Pradesh, but Marwadis from Rajasthan and Gujarat were looting Telangana.

The Vaisya Vikas Vedika and other trade associations supported the Telangana bandh.

The ‘Marwadi go back’ movement started recently after an altercation between some Dalit youths and Marwadis over a parking issue at the Monda Market in Secunderabad.

A round table organised in Hyderabad passed a resolution demanding that businesses and industries established by people from other states should provide 89 per cent of jobs to locals. The participants also demanded legislation to protect local businesses and prevent non-Telangana residents from purchasing land in the state. They also urged people to refuse assistance to Gujarati and Rajasthani traders and boycott their goods.

Telangana Kranti Dal President Prithviraj had urged Telangana residents to refuse assistance to Gujarati and Rajasthani traders and boycott their goods. "We are fighting against the exploitation of our resources. The government must ensure that outsiders do not start businesses in towns with less than 5 lakh population," he said and alleged that outsiders were not even employing locals.

Last week, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the 'Marwadi go back' movement and alleged that the Congress, the BRS, and the MIM were behind the campaign to divide Hindus.

"Marwadis have never fought for political power, nor have they looted Telangana. They have generated wealth through business and contributed significantly to GDP while upholding the Hindu Sanatana Dharma. Why should they leave Telangana?" he asked, alleging that the real threat was from the Rohingyas.

