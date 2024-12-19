‘Band of Maharajas’ actress Alankrita Sahai calls 2024 year of perseverance and hard work

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Alankrita Sahai, known for her role in “Band of Maharajas," reflects on 2024 as a year marked by patience, perseverance, and hard work.

As her film makes its mark in the Oscars 2025 race, the actress shares her thoughts on the dedication and determination that defined her journey this year. Reacting to the news of her film being in contention for the Oscars, Sahai, who plays the lead role in the movie, expressed, “The Oscars is something I always dreamt of in my journey, so I’m thrilled to see this announcement and my name on the Oscars platform.”

She added, “It’s the result of years of patience, perseverance, and hard work by Girish sir and his team. As actors, especially Kuwaarjeet Chopra and I, we are ecstatic and overwhelmed to hear this news and share it with our loved ones. The year 2024 has been incredible, filled with hard work and countless opportunities. With God’s blessings, 2025 also looks bright, and I am excited for the new and exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Alankrita played the lead role of Simran in "Band of Maharajas" alongside Kuwaarjeet Chopra. The movie has officially advanced in the Oscars 2025 race in two categories: Best Film and Best Original Score. Additionally, the soulful track "Ishq Walla Daku" from the film is competing for nominations in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories.

"Band of Maharajas" tells the poignant story of three aspiring musicians from a small border village in Punjab. Driven by their passion for music, they venture into Pakistan, a country where artistic expression often faces resistance from radical elements. The film beautifully captures their struggles, resilience, and the unifying power of music in the face of adversity.

Alankrita’s previous film, "Tipppsy," was a box office success, earning her critical acclaim and numerous awards this year.

