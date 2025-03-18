Ban on 'Neja Mela' in Sambhal: Local residents support move, some share differing views

Sambhal, March 18 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh administration has refused to grant permission for the annual 'Neja Mela' in Sambhal, citing concerns over its historical context and objections from some sections of society.

As part of the restrictions, the police on Tuesday denied permission to install the traditional green flag at the mela ground.

The 'Neja Mela,' held annually in memory of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, traditionally begins with the installation of a 30-foot pole bearing a green flag. However, authorities have now prohibited this ritual, calling it inappropriate to commemorate figures linked to invasions and destruction.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra justified the decision, stating, "This is a wrong tradition, and it is not right to continue with such practices. People have been informed that following such traditions does not contribute to development."

While some locals expressed disappointment over the cancellation, others supported the move.

Wasim, a resident of Sambhal, said, "It is the government's call. They did not allow the flag to be installed. This mela has been held for hundreds of years, and we do not even know much about the Somnath Temple incident."

Another local, Shahzad Alam, said, "The administration would know why this is happening, or the members of the Neja Committee can clarify. I heard that the shield is not being placed today."

"I have seen this fair being organised for years, but I never heard about any connection between the Neja Mela and the destruction of the Somnath Temple. This mela is celebrated because Syed Salar Masud won the war against Prithviraj Chauhan," he added.

On the other hand, some residents welcomed the ban. Sanjay, a local, stated, "This decision is right and should have been taken earlier. Mahmud Ghaznavi destroyed our civilisation, and this mela is celebrated in honour of Masud Ghazi, who looted Sambhal and Bahraich. It is good that such traditions are being abolished."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Ashok Kumar said, "The Neja Mela was stopped after Covid. Masud Ghazi was a robber and murderer. He deceitfully killed Prithviraj Chauhan's son. It is good that this event has been abolished."

In response to potential unrest, security has been heightened in the area. Police forces have been deployed at the site where the Neja Mela shield used to be installed, and CCTV cameras are closely monitoring sensitive locations.

ASP Shrish Chandra assured that law and order were under control. "We are closely monitoring social media for any misinformation. Strict action will be taken against anyone trying to disrupt peace," he warned.

The administration reiterated that Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, the nephew of Mahmud Ghaznavi, was involved in invasions and temple destruction, including the looting of the Somnath Temple.

"Honoring him is not appropriate. This decision has been made with law and order in mind," ASP Chandra added.

The police administration has also warned organisers against attempting to proceed with the event and emphasised that legal action would be taken against those spreading false information.

