Bamboo can drive Mizoram's economy, generate jobs: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, May 14 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday emphasised that bamboo is a valuable resource in the state, one that can be utilised efficiently and sustainably while it can become a key driver of the local economy and create a significant number of jobs.

Inaugurating key bamboo processing units, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction at the new initiative under the National Bamboo Mission, describing it as a major development in bamboo-based industrial activity.

The bamboo processing units were established with a funding of Rs 252.826 lakh at the Sairang Horticulture Centre under the National Bamboo Mission.

The facilities include a bamboo treatment and seasoning plant, a bamboo depot and godown, and an activated charcoal unit (used for charcoal production).

The Chief Minister said that with the advancement in bamboo processing, it can become a key driver of the local economy and create a significant number of jobs.

He noted that charcoal is mostly produced from wood, and it takes years for trees to regenerate once harvested.

However, bamboo regenerates fully within one to two years, and because of this rapid growth cycle and resilience, bamboo-based charcoal production is much more sustainable, Lalduhoma pointed out.

He asserted that bamboo charcoal production would help protect the forests and natural environment. The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of proper operation and maintenance of the factory and processing plants.

The Chief Minister urged workers to manage the new units efficiently and responsibly to ensure their long-term success.

Horticulture Minister C. Lalsawivunga remarked that this marks a new era in bamboo processing in Mizoram. He noted the state is rich in bamboo resources and that proper utilisation of these resources would continue in a sustainable manner.

Director of Horticulture and Missions Director of the State Bamboo Mission, C. H. Lalmuanpuia stated that the bamboo treatment and seasoning plant is a crucial facility for increasing the utility and durability of bamboo, with the potential lifespan of treated bamboo reaching up to 50 years.

The bamboo depot and godown serve as essential storage and supply units. The activated charcoal unit can produce three tonnes of charcoal per day, aiming for an annual output of around 900 tonnes.

Approximately 670 bamboo culms are required daily for operation. Additionally, around 100 litres of vinegar will be produced each day as a byproduct, and following proper distillation, up to 54 litres of refined vinegar can be extracted daily.

Three bamboo clusters -- Chhingchhip, Baktawng, and Saiphal villages -- have already been established to supply bamboo to these units.

The North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) is providing technical support for these projects, and they will also be conducting training programmes to ensure effective implementation and management.

Mizoram, neighbouring Tripura and other northeastern states are cultivating various species of bamboo in abundance, with about 28 per cent of India's bamboo forests located in the northeast region of India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.