Bali appointed advisor to Punjab’s Cultural Affairs Department

Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) Renowned personality of Punjab's cultural, literary and music sector, Deepak Bali, on Monday took charge as the advisor to the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in Punjab.

Deepak Bali said that since 1986 he has been involved in the fields of heritage, language and art and his efforts will continue to make Punjab's culture and heritage more popular at the national and international level.

He said that he would work day and night to take Punjab further in the field of tourism. He said that work would be done sincerely to convey the culture of Punjab to the new generation.

Deepak Bali has thanked former Delhi Chief Minister and party convener Arvind Kejriwal for this post. He said that he will try to live up to the responsibility that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has given him for the development of culture, art and the tourism sector of the state.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan and Cabinet Minister and party President Aman Arora said that Punjab will benefit from Deepak Bali's long social and cultural experience. Apart from this, Bali's political experience will help in making new policies. They hoped that Bali would take the cultural, art and tourism sector of Punjab to new heights.

On the occasion, Tourism Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Mohinder Bhagat and Hardeep Singh Mundian, MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, Chairpersons of various boards and corporations of the Punjab government, Sunny Ahluwalia, Navjot Singh Jarg, Bal Mukand Sharma, Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and important personalities of music and art sector Roshan Prince, Amar Noori, Jasbir Gunachuriya, Alap Sikandar, Sarang Sikandar, Sachin Ahuja, Sukhi Brar, Pammi Bai, Sonia Mann and personalities from political, literary, cultural, musical and other fields were also present.

