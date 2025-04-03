Badshah gets emotional about Sidhu Moose Wala on ‘Indian Idol 15’ finale

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Rapper and music producer Badshah, who is known for ‘Jugnu’, ‘Saturday Saturday’ and others, was recently overcome with emotions on the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ season 15. During the season finale, singer Mika Singh performed the song ‘Sunny Zindagi Ka Sangeet’ from the upcoming season of the OTT show ‘Chamak: The Conclusion’.

As Mika sang, Badshah became noticeably quiet, immersed in the song’s depth. Sensing the shift when Mika asked him about his thoughts. In a heartfelt response, Badshah shared, “I actually got a bit emotional. This song reminded me of Sidhu”.

The moment highlighted the deep bond and admiration Badshah had for Sidhu Moose Wala. Adding further about Mika Singh, Badshah said, "Paaji, you know we are all here because of you. All the singers who have come from Punjab, are here because you came into the industry and we followed you”.

The performance was loved by the judges of the show, who praised Mika Singh for his soulful rendition and the emotions it evoked.

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, ‘Chamak: The Conclusion’ stars Mohit Malik, Manoj Pahwa, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh, with a special appearance by Gippy Grewal.

Incidentally, the show finds some threads similar to the slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala. While in the show Gippy Grewal’s character is gunned during a performance, Moose Wala was shot in broad daylight by the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Goldy Brar was the key conspirator, and also claimed responsibility for the attack. Moosewala was gunned down while driving his SUV in Mansa district of Punjab. The Punjab Police has arrested eight people on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting reece and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala.

Punjab has always suffered with many issues of which drug abuse by the youth and the killing of its pop icons are the top problem areas.

Meanwhile, ‘Chamak: The Conclusion’ is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj, and Sumeet Dubey.

The show is set to stream from April 4 on Sony LIV.

