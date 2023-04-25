Badal towering figure in Indian politics: Punjab Governor

Chandigarh, April 25 (IANS) Describing Parkash Singh Badal a "towering figure" in Indian politics and a leader who served the people of Punjab with distinction, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Tuesday expressed his condolences on his passing away.

"Badal was a man of integrity, wisdom, and compassion, who devoted his life to the service of our people. He was a true son of Punjab, who worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our state and its people," he said in a statement.

His contribution to the growth and development of Punjab is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, Purohit said. "Badal's vision and leadership have helped shape the course of our state's history, and his presence will be sorely missed by all those who knew him and worked alongside him."

"I offer my deepest condolences to Badal's family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. May the soul of Parkash Singh Badal rest in peace."

Suffering from bronchial asthma, Badal passed away at a private hospital in Mohali.

He is survived by son and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter-in-law and MP Parneet Kaur.

The media bulletin from Fortis Hospital said Badal was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16 with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma.

He was shifted to the medical ICU on April 18 as his respiratory condition worsened.

