Ayushmann Khurrana shares tips on how children can stay safe on the internet

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with UNICEF India to raise awareness about online safety.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Bala' actor shared a video wherein he is seen interacting with a group of children to better understand the online world. The actor is also seen playing educative and engaging games with children on the topic of digital safety, raising awareness for internet safety for children.

Sharing the clip, Ayushmann wrote, “t’s #SaferInternetDay, and I teamed up with UNICEF India to meet with this amazing group of children to learn more about the online world. Let’s see what they have to say….”

Talking about a safer internet world, Khurrana said, “In today’s world, people of all ages, right from children aged 5-6 years to elder people are using the internet for their ease and convenience. In such situations, it is very important to educate first time users of the internet – that is children about the perils of the internet as well as ways to stay safe online. This year for the occasion of Safer Internet Day I visited an NGO called PRATYeK with UNICEF where along with the children, even I learnt about some important safety rules of the internet.”

“On this Safer Internet Day, along with UNICEF, I want to raise awareness about online safety and responsible digital behavior. It is very important to equip young people with the tools to report when they feel discomfort or threatened, can empower them to protect themselves and others online and parents should also have open communication with their child to understand in case they are facing any troubles on the internet. Together, only by engaging safely on the internet, we can transform this platform into one that empowers everyone,” the 'Dream Girl 2' actor added.

Work-wise, Ayushmann will next be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy "Thama," where he will portray a vampire. The film, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release on November 17.

