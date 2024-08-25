Ayushmann celebrates one year of ‘Dream Girl 2', says it spread joy

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) As “Dream Girl 2” clocked one year in Hindi cinema, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared that the film holds a special place in his heart because of the joy it spread amongst people.

Ayushmann said: “The love and appreciation that Dream Girl 2 keeps on garnering has truly been a delight! The film will always hold a special place in my heart, not only because of the success it got but for the joy it spread amongst people.

“As an actor, if you can evoke a sense of happiness in your audience and bring a smile to their faces, I feel it’s half the job done, and that’s what Dream Girl 2 did,” he added.

He also posted a hilarious video on Instagram, where he is seen receiving a surprise box, with the belongings of his character Pooja from the film. He then gets a call from another Pooja, which shocks the actor for a moment. He then gets a sense of relief after the caller asks him if he wants a credit card.

He captioned the video: “Naam chahe jitne bhi ho, asli Pooja toh sirf ek hi hai #1YearOfDreamGirl2.”

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, “Dream Girl 2” also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. In the film, Ayushmann cross-dresses and disguises as a woman, leading to a lot of chaos and confusion.

The comedy film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film “Dream Girl”, which had Ayushmann and actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. It focussed on a cross-gender actor played by Ayushmann whose female voice impersonation gets attention from others. He talks about depression and loneliness on his phone calls.

