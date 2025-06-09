Ayushman Bharat enhanced public awareness on health in last 11 years: Experts

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The last decade, under the reign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has seen a significant improvement in public awareness of health issues and immunisation, experts said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS on the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Padma Shri awardee plastic surgeon Dr. Yogi Aeron attributed this increase to good healthcare systems and schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

“Public awareness about health issues has increased in the country due to improved healthcare systems and health insurance schemes like Ayushman Bharat. People are now more willing to get immunised, unlike earlier days when vaccine hesitancy was at its peak,” Aeron told IANS.

“With Ayushman Bharat poorest of poor now feels secure, and can reach specialised doctors,” said the 84-year-old doctor from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun.

He noted that the last decade has seen a rise in the number of doctors in the country. He also lauded the government for increasing PG medical seats, enabling more doctors to pursue specialisation.

Aeron also appreciated PM Modi’s grassroots approach.

"...I believe PM Modi’s thinking and approach are different, he works from the grassroots and stands with the common people, not just the VIPs.

“If India continues to have a Prime Minister like Modi for another 10-20 years, then India will reach unimaginable heights," Aeron said.

Padma Bhushan Dr. Tejas Patel from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, praised the government for boosting the country’s image and “focusing on awarding the prestigious Padma Awards to people of merit and substance”.

“We have seen how he has elevated the dignity and global standing of India. Even in recent matters like Operation Sindoor, he has shown that he is not the kind of leader who would bow down to any grand powers or be impressed by their dominance," Patel told IANS.

