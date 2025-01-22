Ayushi Khurana says working with Jayati Bhatia ‘is like a masterclass’

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Actress Ayushi Khurana, who plays Reet, says that sharing screen space with actress Jayati Bhatia, who portrays Sharda Bua in “Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile”, is like a masterclass.

Ayushi said, “I am truly grateful to share the screen with Jayati ma’am. Working with her has been an incredible experience. Despite being such a senior actor, she is so down-to-earth and approachable.”

On-screen, Reet and Sharda Bua might be at odds, but behind the scenes, Ayushi shares that her bond with Jayati is the polar opposite. For Ayushi, working alongside Jayati has been an inspiring journey.

“Every day on set with her is like a masterclass, we all get to learn so much from her, the way she carries herself, her dedication to the craft, and her willingness to help others on set, it’s inspiring. While we don’t see eye-to-eye as our characters on-screen, off-screen we have a lot of fun together,” she added.

“Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile”, which revolves around Reet, a smart journalist, and Raghav, a temperamental man, who wed under the traditional `Aata Sata' custom as they are bound by love for their siblings, airs on Zee TV.

Jayati, who is best known as Nirmala "Mataji" Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, debuted into Hindi television industry in 1995 with Challenge as Khushnuma.In the sitcom Tu Tu Main Main, she essayed Kumud. She then teamed up with producer Ekta Kapoor in Kanyadaan and had a small role in her production Itihaas.

She began the next century and decade as the wife of Arun Govil's character in Kaise Kahoon. Her next three projects were produced by Ekta; the first being comedy-drama Kitne Kool Hai Hum. The second one was Kutumb and their third consecutive collaboration, she portrayed Geetu Basu in the cult classic daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

