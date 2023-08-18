Ayodhya Haat is another attraction in temple town

Ayodhya, Aug 18 (IANS) An Ayodhya Haat will come up at Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat on the banks of the Saryu River, in yet another addition to the temple town’s growing list of tourist attractions.

The Ayodhya Development Authority will spearhead this project to turn the religious town into a tourist destination.

The Ayodhya Haat would also bring change in areas surrounding the ghat, said officials of the Ayodhya Development Authority.

Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya Gaurav Dayal said on Thursday that the project would spur local economy also.

The Ayodhya Haat will have specially designed stalls offering handicrafts of local artisans. It will also have a floating restaurant and boat services as added attraction for tourists.

Ram Kutir cottages will come up for those who want to stay at the ghat.

A jetty will also come up at the Chaudhary Charan Singh ghat.

Cultural programmes, laser shows and musical fountains will add to Ayodhya Haat’s beauty.

The commissioner assured that the highest standards of cleanliness and environmental practices would be maintained at the Haat.

This project is part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s initiative to transform Ayodhya into a prominent religious tourist destination.

The Ayodhya administration is expecting substantial increase in the number of tourists after Ram temple is opened for devotees in January next.

In the last five years, the state government has completed 17 projects worth several crores in Ayodhya as part of its policy to develop temple town as a prominent religious tourist destination of the country.

