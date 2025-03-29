Ayodhya gears up for massive Ram Navami gathering, anticipating millions of devotees

Ayodhya, March 29 (IANS) The sacred city of Ayodhya is buzzing with heightened preparations as it anticipates an unprecedented surge of devotees for the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations. The revered Ram Navami Mela is slated to commence on March 30, culminating in the grand observance of Ram Navami itself on April 6.

According to BJP MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, the recent consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in the grand new temple has significantly amplified the city’s allure.

"This time after Lord Ram is seated in the divine grand temple, there is a possibility of overcrowding in all the festivals and fairs of Ayodhya, even as every day 3 to 4 lakh devotees and tourists are coming to Ayodhya," Gupta stated.

"So there is definitely a possibility in Ram Navami witnessing a huge gathering," he continued.

He further revealed that during a review meeting regarding the Ram Navami preparations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had projected the arrival of 20 to 25 lakh devotees.

"He had expressed the possibility that 20 to 25 lakh devotees will come to Ayodhya on Ram Navami, so it is believed that the number of devotees will not be less than this," he added.

Recognising the challenges posed by the anticipated high temperatures, Gupta detailed the planned arrangements.

"It will be a time when the heat will be at its peak, in view of that we will make arrangements for sheds, where people go to visit Ram temple for darshan, carpets and matting should be put there," he added.

"This arrangement has been directed by the Chief Minister. Sheds should be put up, if it cannot be installed permanently right now, then arrangements for tents should be made so that there is protection from the sun, arrangements for drinking water at various places."

Furthermore, acknowledging the coinciding Navratri observance, he mentioned, "Because Ram Navami is in Navratri, so we will arrange for some fruits in collaboration with social organisations."

He also emphasised the importance of seamless logistics, stating, "It has been ensured that traffic arrangements, parking arrangements, all these arrangements should also be ensured so that the devotees should come and take a good message from Ayodhya."

Ram Navami holds immense significance for millions of Hindus worldwide, marking the auspicious birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Rama is revered as an embodiment of righteousness, virtue, and compassion.

Celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri according to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami serves as a potent reminder of the enduring principles of dharma, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Lord Rama's life exemplifies ideals of duty, honour, and sacrifice, inspiring devotees to uphold moral values.

The Ram Navami festival also aids in the fostering of unity, and harmony among numerous communities, reaching across caste, creed, and nationality.

