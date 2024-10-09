Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: UP govt prepares to set new record with 25 lakh diyas, this year

Ayodhya, Oct 9 (IANS) The first Deepawali after Lord Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya promises to be grand and divine. A divine spectacle will unfold this year as more than 25 lakh earthen lamps will be lit up across 55 ghats in the city.

Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations are in full swing to set yet another world record at this year’s Deepotsav, a globally renowned event. Over 2.5 million diyas are set to light up 55 ghats of Ramnagari on Chhoti Deepawali.

Prof Pratibha Goyal, Vice Chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University has been deputed to oversee the exercise. The University administration has planned to deploy 30,000 volunteers to help secure Ayodhya’s place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the seventh time.

This is the first Deepotsav after Lord Shri Ram’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The registration deadline for participation in the Deepotsav has been extended to October 15. The distribution of volunteer ID cards will begin by October 20.

The delivery of diyas to the ghats will begin on October 26, and from October 27, volunteers will begin setting them up. The diyas will be lit on October 30. A total of 90,000 litres of mustard oil will be used in executing the momentous exercise.

Prof S.S. Mishra, the event’s nodal coordinator said, "Over 30,000 volunteers, 14 colleges, 37 inter-colleges, and 40 NGOs will contribute to the lighting of 2.8 million diyas across 55 ghats of Ram ki Paidi. Mapping for the event has begun, and marking work on the ghats will commence on October 17 or 18."

Dr Vijayendu Chaturvedi, the media in charge of the event said, "With the support of the district administration and the university, final preparations are underway to make this year's Deepotsav a historic event."

