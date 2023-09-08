Avinash Tiwary on 'Kaala': I was exhausted, tired & bruised everywhere

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Avinash Tiwary, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming crime thriller series 'Kaala', has said that the shoot left him with bruises as it was physically demanding.

The series, helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, features Avinash as the relentless IB Officer chasing the biggest case of reverse hawala.

Talking about his journey, and the character in ‘Kaala’, Avinash shared: "All parts are different so every journey, every preparation becomes different. ‘Kaala’ has been a lot simpler for me preparation wise but one of the most difficult ones as far as the execution is concerned.”

“I was exhausted, tired, bruised everywhere, but it's like when you come back and see the show the way it has turned out, it really warmed my heart. I would say the beauty of Ritwik was his endurance, he was bruised and battered from start to the end, but he was unstoppable and he was always the last man standing,” he said.

The actor concluded by saying: “If I have to say which part has been the most heartwarming for me, it'd be 'Kaala'."

‘Kaala’ shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala. It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core.

The show also stars Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher, Jitin Gulati, Elisha Mayor and Hiten Tejwani.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney + Hotstar.

