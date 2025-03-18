Avika Gor on ‘Shanmukha’: Always wanted to be part of a devotional thriller film

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor is set to star in the upcoming film “Shanmukha” and said that she always wanted to be part of a devotional thriller film.

“Shanmukha”, which is slated for a theatrical release on March 21, presents Avika in a massy, high energy avatar, packed with intense drama and action sequences.

Expressing her excitement, she said: “This film gave me the chance to explore something completely different. There's drama, there are fights, and there’s a whole new energy that I haven’t tapped into before.”

“I’ve always been drawn to strong, character driven roles, but Shanmukha allowed me to embrace a larger than life persona. Plus, I’ve always wanted to be part of a devotional thriller film, and this one is truly special,” said Avika.

Directed by Shanmugam Sappani, “Shanmukha” stars Aadi Saikumar, who plays an investigative officer, and the film is elevated by KGF fame Ravi Basrur’s powerful music.

Speaking about her co-star and the team, Avika said: “Aadi is an amazing co-actor, and working with Ravi Basrur was a dream come true. This film challenged me in new ways, and I can’t wait for the audience to experience it.”

Avika is known for playing the role of Anandi in Balika Vadhu, for which she won the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009. She was then seen as Roli in Sasural Simar Ka. She made her Telugu film debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

The actress ventured into commercial cinema with 1920: Horrors of the Heart directed by Krishna Bhatt and produced by Vikram Bhatt,. It is the fifth film of the 1920 film series.

On the film front, the 27-year-old actress was last seen in “Bloody Ishq” in 2024. The horror thriller is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film also stars Vardhan Puri, grandson of late star Amrish Puri.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.