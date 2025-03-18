Suriya got trained in martial arts in Thailand for stunt sequences in Retro!

Chennai, Mar 18 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Subbaraj’s explosive action entertainer ‘Retro’, featuring actors Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead have now disclosed that actor Suriya underwent martial arts training in Thailand for the stunt sequences in the film.

Continuing its practise of presenting some funny and memorable incidents that happened on the sets of ‘Retro’ as a comic strip, Stone Bench films, the firm producing the film along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, recently released its sixth comic strip titled ‘EPI006: Kech Poata Sketch’ on its X timeline.

The production house wrote that when the unit was looking for a stunt master who could make the film even more special, they zeroed in on Kecha, who had worked on the popular film Ong Bak 2.

“After love and laughter, it was time to wage a war now. Who will be the stunt master to make Retro even more special? Kecha was destined to be the grandmaster to call the shots for the one. Having worked in films like Ong Bak 2 and Baahubali 2, Kecha is a household name in Thailand. His preparations and patience proved to be a wonder during the shoot. Director Karthik Subbaraj made multiple zoom calls to give enough input to make sure the stunt team understood it all,” the production house disclosed.

The production house said that stunt choreographer Kecha took up as a challenge Karthik Subbaraj’s demand for different types of fights in the film, with no two fights bearing any similarity whatsoever.

It further said, “Karthik Subbaraj, known for his aesthetics, made sure the stunts are remembered for eternity. Beauty of cinema comes from collaborating with different people from different parts of the world. Communication was never a hindrance here because of the passion for cinema. Every time Kecha said ‘can, can’ what it actually meant was, ‘You don’t worry, consider the job done’. “

The makers also disclosed that Suriya went to Thailand to get trained in certain styles of fighting, adding that Suriya surprised them with his commitment level and hardwork.

Apart from Suriya and Pooja Hegde, ‘Retro’, which is to hit screens on May 1, will feature a host of stars including Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram and Tamil actor Karunakaran.

Music for the film is by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. Editing is being handled by Shafique Mohamed Ali and art direction by Jacki, Mayapandi. The film, which will be high on action, will have stunts by Kecha Khamphakdee.

