Average F&O traders less likely to be keen on evening session on NSE

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) An average F&O trader is less likely to warm up to the idea of the evening session planned by the NSE, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial.

On NSE's plan to extend trading hours for Futures & Options (F&O), James said prima facie an average F&O trader is less likely to warm up to the idea of the evening session as it will eat into one’s personal time and space, which is essential for research and planning or more importantly time off the market for recharge and introspection.

“But the possibility that the evening session could attract a different breed of investors should not be underestimated. Also, while large investors who need depth and tight spreads could wait for the regular session, those looking to react early to global news flow could be interested, despite the risk of potentially lower volumes," he said.

"Further, we have so far taken credit for the strength of our macros, which has helped our indices less troubled by global market volatility. In other words, the prospects of even the index derivatives matching US markets blow for blow looks low, and could be limited to some data releases like the US non-farm payrolls data or CPI/GDP numbers, while FOMC rate decisions, which Indian markets are sensitive to, are mostly announced quite late in the session," he added.

