Automobile sales clock 9 pc growth in April-June quarter

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The retail sales of automobiles in the country registered a 9 per cent growth in the April-June quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to the same period last year, according to figures compiled by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Overall retail sales of automobiles increased to 61,91,225 units during the April-June period this year from 56,59,060 units in the same quarter last year.

The retail sales of passenger vehicles that include cars and SUVs, rose 2.53 per cent to 9,20,047 units as against 8,97,361 units in the same period last year.

Dealers reported significant impacts from elections, extreme heat and market liquidity issues, FADA president Manish Raj Singhania said.

The extreme heat led to 18 per cent drop in showroom walk-ins in May, with inventory levels reaching an all-time high of 62-67 days by the end of June, Singhania said.

Two-wheeler retails stood at 45,54,255 units in April-June, up 12.56 per cent, compared with 40,46,169 units in the year-ago period.

"The recovery in the two-wheeler segment is promising, largely due to the emerging performance in rural areas, although these are early trends," Singhania said.

Three-wheeler sales rose 11.36 per cent to 2,72,691 units in the first quarter from 2,44,878 units in the same period last fiscal.

Commercial vehicle retail sales witnessed a marginal increase at 2,46,513 units as against 2,44,834 units in the same period last year.

"Commercial vehicle segment experienced a slowdown due to the elections and a pause in infrastructure projects. In April, elections dampened sentiment, causing delays in expansion plans," Singhania said.

FADA represents over 15,000 automobile dealerships with more than 30,000 sales outlets across the country.

