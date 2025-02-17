Automaker Kia to showcase non-passenger military vehicles

Seoul, Feb 17 (IANS) Kia, South Korea's second-largest carmaker, said on Monday it will participate in the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025 in the United Arab Emirates this week, showcasing its non-passenger military vehicles.

IDEX 2025, the Middle East's largest defence industry trade show, is set to open on Monday (local time) through Friday in Abu Dhabi.

The automaker will display the Kia Medium Tactical Vehicle (KMTV) bonnet-type bare chassis, the Kia Light Tactical Vehicle (KLTV) two-seater cargo, along with the automaker's first passenger pickup truck, the Tasman, at the exhibition, according the company, reports Yonhap news agency.

According to Kia, the KMTV will replace South Korea's existing 2.5-ton and 5-tonne military standard vehicles starting from June.

It is equipped with features like front and rear cameras and navigation, enhancing the safety and efficiency of troop and supply transport. The vehicle offers exceptional maneuverability, even in challenging environments.

The KLTV two-seater cargo vehicle is highly versatile, capable of crossing rivers up to 760 millimeters deep, driving on steep slopes and operating in temperatures as low as minus 32 C.

The vehicle has been recognised for its mobility and adaptability, leading to exports to regions like the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Kia, a key member of Hyundai Motor Group, is also bringing the Tasman as a dedicated show car to the UAE trade show.

It features a desert-coloured matte paint, front bumper bull bar and other special features that reflect the preferences of customers in Africa and the Middle East.

"We will present the future vision of military mobility by developing special vehicles customised for the military to ensure safe mobility," a company official said.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Wia Corp., an auto parts unit under Hyundai Motor Group, said it will showcase its defence systems at IDEX 2025.

Among the showcased items are mock-ups of a lightweight 105mm self-propelled howitzer mounted on a vehicle, as well as an anti-drone integrated defence system (ADS) for small and medium-sized tactical vehicles and a remote-controlled weapon system (RCWS) that can be operated from within the vehicle.

