Australian High Commissioner visits DCW office in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The High Commissioner of Australia to India Philip Green on Friday visited the office of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) in the national Capital, an official said.

According to a DCW official, during his visit to the Commission, the Australian High Commissioner and the DCW chief Swati Maliwal discussed various issues pertaining to safety and empowerment of women and girls in Delhi as well as in India.

DCW chief also apprised him of the work of the Commission and various programmes being run by the Commission for the safety and welfare of women and girls in the Capital.

The Australian High Commission commended the work and efforts of DCW for women safety in Delhi.

Green extended his full support towards the cause of women and assured his cooperation to DCW in this field.

"DCW and the Australian High Commission shall be working closely towards women empowerment in the capital. The High Commissioner also interacted with complainants and program staff in detail," said the official.

"It was a pleasure to receive His Excellency Mr. Philip Green in the Commission. We discussed various issues pertaining to women safety and empowerment. Philip commended the efforts of DCW and assured his cooperation to DCW in this field. We look forward to a future collaboration with the Australian Government for empowerment of women and girls in the Capital," said Maliwal.

