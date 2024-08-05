August 5 is a black day for J&K, Constitution: PDP

Jammu, Aug 5 (IANS) On the occasion of fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, People's Democratic Party (PDP) Spokesperson Virendra Singh has called it a "black day" for Jammu & Kashmir as well as for the Constitution of India.

"With the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which were granted to us by the Constitution, are snatched away. Jammu and Kashmir was converted into a prison and the state was divided into two parts. It has been five years. There is no one to listen to our grievances here. Those who say that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed are making empty claims."

He remarked: "Terrorism has increased of late in Jammu. After the removal of Article 370, there has been a spike in terrorist incidents in Jammu which was not there before."

"While the Central government is considering giving special status to another state," he said while making a reference to Bihar, he questioned: "Why are our rights taken away? What did we do wrong?"

"The people of Jammu have understood that they have been deceived," he added.

"What kind of infrastructure do these people talk about? Where is the new industry policy today? Yesterday it rained in Jammu and your smart city got completely submerged. The BJP has only looted Jammu and Kashmir. Our fight will continue with them," he concluded.

