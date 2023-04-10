From auditions, mock shoots, readings to re-shoots, done it all for 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang': Kashish Duggal

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Kashish Duggal, who plays Suman Yadav in the show 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang', is excited to be a part of the show and shared that she had to put a lot of effort and hard work to grab the opportunity.

The actress said: "From several auditions, mock shoots, readings, rehearsals to re-shoots, I had done it all. I also had to work really hard on the diction and dialect as it's a story of Jhansi and we were expected to speak Bundelkhandi, which I had never tried before. I enjoy such challenges."

Suman, is a graduate, homemaker and wanted to become a teacher but her aspirations were suppressed.

While briefing about her character, Kashish said: "In the process she lost herself somewhere in bringing up her kids and looking after the family. But, the pain of not being able to fulfil her dreams persists somewhere deep down. I personally don't resonate much with the character as I was lucky enough to be able to pursue my dreams."

Kashish is also known for working in TV shows like 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Anwar', and 'Vidroh'.

The actress said her current show is all about the aspirations and values of the youth in small towns.

Sharing her aspirations, she said: "I have always aspired to improve myself, become a better version of my own self each day, both as a human and as a performer. Being the youngest and the most protected child of the family to shifting my base from Delhi to Mumbai alone with the support of my family for better opportunities, was my biggest chhalaang!"

Kashish said the title of the show is appropriate.

"The title of the show is very significant. It's only after you have stepped out of your comfort zone that you begin to change, grow and transform. That's chhalaang for me, a step forward towards fulfilling your dreams."

Kashish's mentor and guide is her father, while her greatest critic is her mother.

"He discovered my creativity, he's the reason I am here. He motivated me to pursue my dreams even if it was away, in another city. My tribe, the women of my family, all of them are living their dreams. Every morning I wake up with gratitude and motivation to be the best version of myself," she said.

"On the other hand, my mother is my greatest critic. She doesn't think a bit before criticising, and which she often does which encourages me to push my limits to do the best. I'm blessed," the actress added.

