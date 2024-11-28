Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh can't be tolerated: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru, Nov 28 (IANS) Reacting strongly to the arrest of the ISKCON priest and violence in Bangladesh, BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that attacks on Hindus in the South Asian country cannot be tolerated.

Taking to social media, Bommai further stated, "I urge the Government of India to take stern action, seal the border with Bangladesh, identify the Bangladeshis in the country and send them back whatever the cost may be."

"Secondly, the United Nations must intervene and stop the attacks on the Hindus in Bangladesh," the former chief minister demanded.

"The development in Bangladesh was a cause of concern and highly condemnable. The Hindus are the minorities in Bangladesh and their lives and properties are really under threat," he stated.

"The arrest of the ISKCON saint was improper and illegal, without any provocation and the denial of bail and treatment shows the dictatorial attitude of Bangladesh government," Bommai emphasised.

"Our government and our society are very tolerant, however, violence against the Hindus in Bangladesh cannot be tolerated," he warned.

He claimed that the Bangladesh government was "polarising" the entire society and trying to "convert the Republic of Bangladesh into an Islamic nation."

"The Bangladesh government must always remember that their country was formed with the support of our Army," Bommai said.

"If the violence issue is not addressed, the good relations between the two countries will be at peril," he said.

He claimed that Bangladesh must remember that right from vegetables to foodgrains, everything's trade depends on India.

"Therefore, I urge the Government of Bangladesh to immediately stop attacks on Hindus, release the ISKCON monk immediately and restore peace besides ensuring the protection of the minority Hindus in Bangladesh," Bommai demanded.

He has shared his post with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

