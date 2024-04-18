Attack on 3 youths for raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in B'luru takes political turn

Bengaluru, April 18 (IANS) The incident of attack on three youths for reportedly raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in Bengaluru has taken a political turn with Karnataka BJP leaders blaming the Congress-led state government for it.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje visited the residences of victims Vinayak, Rahul and Pavan in MS Palya of Bengaluru on Wednesday late night and inquired about their health.

After the visit, the Union Minister said that the victims, holding saffron flags on the occasion of Ram Navami, were travelling in a car. Near MS Palya, youth belonging to another community waylaid them and assaulted them.

"We condemn the incident. Ram Navami festival is celebrated across the country today and our youths celebrate the festival in different ways, they worship, and take out a procession. They naturally would carry saffron flags and they did not raise provocative slogans..." she said.

"The victims are saying that a group of five to six persons attacked them. I urge the police to arrest all of them," she added.

"We will not sit quietly if there is a hand of Congress leaders from the Bengaluru North Parliamentary Constituency (in the incident). We will take up agitation... I have heard that the police are taking the issue very lightly and irresponsibly. I will immediately speak to the Police Commissioner and the DCP," the Union Minister said.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka said that the incident was a result of the "appeasement by the Congress government". People will teach a "befitting lesson" in the Lok Sabha election, he added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two persons and detained one minor for the attack.

The incident took place under the limits of the Vidyaranyapura police station in the state capital.

DCP (North East), Lakshmi Prasad, said a case has been registered in the matter under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The youths travelling in the car holding flags had raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. The accused waylaid the car and created a ruckus. The youths in the car were also assaulted. A case has been registered in this regard. The police have launched a hunt for the other accused persons who attacked the youths," the DCP said.

Sources said the victims were returning after celebrating Ram Navami when they were attacked.

In a purported video that has gone viral on social media, some bikers could be seen warning the youths against raising 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans, and instead asking them to chant 'Allah Hu Akbar'.

